Roscosmos May Carry Out 15 More Launches by End of 2020 - Executive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Russian space agency Roscosmos is ready to make another 15 Soyuz rocket launches before the end of 2020, the director general of Russian space manufacturer TsSKB-Progress, Dmitry Baranov, told Sputnik.

"We are ready to make another 15 rocket launches. I think there will be fewer since not all space devices will be ready and that is not something we can predict from our side," Baranov said.

The manufacturer is putting the finishing touches on a batch of Soyuz launch vehicles for UK firm OneWeb, which seeks to set up global internet access, Baranov earlier told Sputnik. The launch dates are not yet final and are expected to take place late this year or early next, Baranov has said earlier.

There have been eight takeoffs with the use of the iconic Soyuz launch vehicle this year so far, five from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and three from Russia's Plesetsk.