Roscosmos, NASA Could Start Discussion on ISS Future in May - Rogozin

KHIMKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, and US counterpart NASA will start discussing the future of the International Space Station tentatively once the appointment of a new NASA head, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin, said on Wednesday.

"I am waiting for full talks in general after a new NASA chief appears. It is highly likely May when we meet," Rogozin told reporters.

He added that the question of creating a national Russian national space station must be solved this year.

NASA is currently headed by Steve Jurczyk in an acting capacity while US President Joe Biden has yet to nominate a candidate for the post.

Last November, Roscosmos announced its plan to start consultations on ISS lifespan with NASA and other agencies in early 2021. According to Vladimir Solovyov, the head of the ISS Russian segment, several station elements are seriously damaged, and most of them cannot be changed. In January, the Russian academy of Sciences council on space recommended revising the life time of the ISS, planned to be in operation until 2024, and redirect efforts to the creation of its own space station.