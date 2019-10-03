UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos, NASA Discuss Extending US Use Of Soyuz Spacecraft - Director General

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 09:38 PM

Roscosmos and NASA are negotiating an extension of US astronauts' spaceflights aboard Russian Soyuz spacecraft, Dmitry Rogozin, the director general of the Russian space agency, told journalists during his visit to the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Roscosmos and NASA are negotiating an extension of US astronauts' spaceflights aboard Russian Soyuz spacecraft, Dmitry Rogozin, the director general of the Russian space agency, told journalists during his visit to the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center.

On Monday, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in an interview with CNN that due to constant delays in launches of new US spacecraft, NASA was likely to purchase space on Soyuz vehicles in 2020 to make sure that their astronauts maintain their presence on the International Space Station.

"The situation is such that we are more or less ready for such a request to be sent. We are having substantive negotiations," Rogozin said.

He, however, described NASA's decision as a "resignation" instead of just a temporary measure.

