UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roscosmos Not Ruling Out Flying Cosmonauts On US Ships After SpaceX Crewed Mission Launch

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 06:20 PM

Roscosmos Not Ruling Out Flying Cosmonauts on US Ships After SpaceX Crewed Mission Launch

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Russian cosmonauts may one day fly to the International Space Station (ISS) on US-made spacecraft, spokesman of the Russian space agency Roscosmos Vladimir Ustimenko told Sputnik on Sunday after SpaceX successfully lifted off its first manned mission from the United States.

On Saturday, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket with two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, was successfully launched from the Florida space center, putting the Dragon module on its way toward the ISS. The docking with the ISS is set for Sunday.

The launch of the Crew Dragon is the first manned launch by the US since the retirement of the Space Shuttle program in 2011.

"It all is being discussed while planning further cooperation," Ustimenko said, adding that the US astronauts will still continue to fly on Russian spacecraft.

Earlier this year, the head of Russia's Gagarin Research and Test Cosmonaut Training Center, Pavel Vlasov, told Sputnik that a group of Russian cosmonauts, including Andrei Borisenko, was selected for flights to the ISS on new US manned ships.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Florida United States SpaceX May Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

11 minutes ago

Minister of Economy, Minister of State for Advance ..

11 minutes ago

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

2 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority clarifies measures to postpo ..

2 hours ago

ADP urges families to protect children, not to lea ..

2 hours ago

WAM expands news services, adds five more language ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.