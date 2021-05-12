UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos Plans To Conduct 16 Rocket Launches From Baikonur, Vostochny Until July 2022

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

Roscosmos Plans to Conduct 16 Rocket Launches From Baikonur, Vostochny Until July 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Russia's space agency Roscosmos plans to carry out 16 rocket launches from the Baikonur and Vostochny spaceports until July 2022, according to information released on the government procurement website.

According to documents Roscosmos released on the state procurement website, there will be three launches of the Proton-M heavy carrier rocket and eight launches of Soyuz-2 rocket from the Baikonur cosmodrome, and five launches of Soyuz-2 from the Vostochny spaceport.

Russia has two cosmodromes, Plesetsk and Vostochny, as well as using Baikonur and a spaceport near French Guiana's Kourou in South America.

Baikonur is the world's first cosmodrome founded by the Soviet Union in 1955. Russia is leasing the facility, which is located in Kazakhstan, until 2050. A total of 1,511 space launches have been conducted from Baikonur so far. The Vostochny spaceport, located in the Far Eastern Amur Region, was opened in 2016. Since then, eight launches have been carried out from the cosmodrome.

Last year, Russia carried out 17 space launches: seven from Baikonur, seven from Plesetsk, two from Kourou and one more from Vostochny.


