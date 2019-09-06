UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos Plans To Create New Soyuz-6 Rocket - Rogozin

Daniyal Sohail 24 seconds ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 10:28 PM

Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos plans to create a new Soyuz-6 medium-lift rocket based on the Soyuz-5 rocket planned for development, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin told reporters Friday

"There, in Baikonur, and I believe that we have agreed with our Kazakh friends, the Baiterek complex will be deployed using the Soyuz-5 rocket, work on which is now in full swing. Most likely, on the basis of this rocket we we will create another Soyuz-6 medium-lift rocket," Rogozin said.

