Roscosmos Plans To Transfer Angara A5 Heavy Rocket To Russian Defense Ministry In July

Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:33 AM

Roscosmos Plans to Transfer Angara A5 Heavy Rocket to Russian Defense Ministry in July

Russia's next-generation Angara A5 heavy-lift rocket will be transferred to the country's Defense Ministry in July, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, said on Wednesday

PERM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Russia's next-generation Angara A5 heavy-lift rocket will be transferred to the country's Defense Ministry in July, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, said on Wednesday.

"The Khrunichev space center will transfer the rocket this month and all the documents are currently being prepared. The rocket is complete.

We plan to send the rocket to the Plesetsk space center of the Defense Ministry in the coming weeks," Rogozin told reporters.

In June, a source in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik that the test launch of the Angara A5 rocket from the Plesetsk space center was scheduled for November 3.

The Angara A5 is a heavy-lift rocket from the family of eco-friendly Angara boosters that made its maiden space flight using a Briz-M upper stage in 2014.

