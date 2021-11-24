Roscosmos Projects Shorter Passage Distance of Falcon 9 Fragment by ISS

Russia's Central Information and Analytical Center of the Automated System for Warning of Dangerous Situations in Near-Earth Space TsNIIMash (part of Roscosmos) determined that the fragment of Elon Musk's Space X Falcon 9 rocket will pass by the International Space Station (ISS) at a distance of 5.3 km (3.29 miles) on November 25

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Russia's Central Information and Analytical Center of the Automated System for Warning of Dangerous Situations in Near-Earth Space TsNIIMash (part of Roscosmos) determined that the fragment of Elon Musk's Space X Falcon 9 rocket will pass by the International Space Station (ISS) at a distance of 5.3 km (3.29 miles) on November 25.

"According to Russian experts, the distance between the ISS and this object will be over 5.3 km. The situation is under control," Roscosmos said in a statement.

A day prior, Roscosmos announced that a fragment of the Falcon 9 carrier rocket launched into space in 2019 is expected to approach the ISS on November 25 at 04:18 GMT.

Then, the estimated distance of the fragment was calculated to be 5.5 km.

"The station and the crew of the ISS-66 expedition are working as usual. As of November 24, this fragment does not pose a threat to the ISS, an evasive maneuver is not required," Roscosmos added.

Currently, the ISS is hosting the 66th Expedition which consists of Russian astronauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov (station commander), American astronaut Mark Vande Hei and the Crew 3 mission of the Crew Dragon spacecraft Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Matthias Maurer.