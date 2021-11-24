UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Projects Shorter Passage Distance Of Falcon 9 Fragment By ISS

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 01:15 PM

Roscosmos Projects Shorter Passage Distance of Falcon 9 Fragment by ISS

Russia's Central Information and Analytical Center of the Automated System for Warning of Dangerous Situations in Near-Earth Space TsNIIMash (part of Roscosmos) determined that the fragment of Elon Musk's Space X Falcon 9 rocket will pass by the International Space Station (ISS) at a distance of 5.3 km (3.29 miles) on November 25

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Russia's Central Information and Analytical Center of the Automated System for Warning of Dangerous Situations in Near-Earth Space TsNIIMash (part of Roscosmos) determined that the fragment of Elon Musk's Space X Falcon 9 rocket will pass by the International Space Station (ISS) at a distance of 5.3 km (3.29 miles) on November 25.

"According to Russian experts, the distance between the ISS and this object will be over 5.3 km. The situation is under control," Roscosmos said in a statement.

A day prior, Roscosmos announced that a fragment of the Falcon 9 carrier rocket launched into space in 2019 is expected to approach the ISS on November 25 at 04:18 GMT.

Then, the estimated distance of the fragment was calculated to be 5.5 km.

"The station and the crew of the ISS-66 expedition are working as usual. As of November 24, this fragment does not pose a threat to the ISS, an evasive maneuver is not required," Roscosmos added.

Currently, the ISS is hosting the 66th Expedition which consists of Russian astronauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov (station commander), American astronaut Mark Vande Hei and the Crew 3 mission of the Crew Dragon spacecraft Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Matthias Maurer.

Related Topics

Russia Elon Musk November 2019

Recent Stories

UAE National Day, Commemoration Day holidays annou ..

UAE National Day, Commemoration Day holidays announced for public sector

3 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Reso ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting at Expo

3 minutes ago
 Shaukat Tarin admits govt should have purchased ga ..

Shaukat Tarin admits govt should have purchased gas cargoes earlier this year

5 minutes ago
 Meetings to discuss I-voting, electronic voting to ..

Meetings to discuss I-voting, electronic voting to be conducted on daily basis

3 minutes ago
 NCRC chairperson stresses cooperation of civil soc ..

NCRC chairperson stresses cooperation of civil society, media for safeguarding c ..

3 minutes ago
 Solo exhibition "Beauty Alt Atrocity" attracting p ..

Solo exhibition "Beauty Alt Atrocity" attracting people

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.