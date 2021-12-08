UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Re-purposing Soyuz Spaceship For Space Tourism - Chief

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 10:47 PM

Roscosmos Re-purposing Soyuz Spaceship for Space Tourism - Chief

A Soyuz spaceship ordered under a state contract is now being modified to be employed in space tourism, Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, said on Wednesday

BAIKONUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) A Soyuz spaceship ordered under a state contract is now being modified to be employed in space tourism, Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, said on Wednesday.

"It was ordered as a Federal spacecraft, but we are now changing its status," Rogozin told a press conference after a Soyuz MS-20 carrying two Japanese space tourists and a Russian cosmonaut docked at the International Space Station (ISS).

In late October, Dmitry Loskutov, chief of Roscosmos's subsidiary Glavkosmos, said that his company had signed contracts with four space tourists for two flights on Soyuz ships in 2024. He unveiled the negotiations in May. The ships will be built by Russian space manufacturer Energia.

In 2001-2009, the Soyuz spacecraft delivered seven tourists to the ISS under contracts with US space tourism company Space Adventures. The crew twice included American entrepreneur Charles Simonyi.

Related Topics

Russia Company May October

Recent Stories

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion ..

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion project

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab congratulates national crick ..

Chief Minister Punjab congratulates national cricket team

1 minute ago
 KPRA provides on spot registration to taxpayers un ..

KPRA provides on spot registration to taxpayers under three days registration dr ..

1 minute ago
 DC for success of anti-polio campaign

DC for success of anti-polio campaign

1 minute ago
 UAE condoles India over victims of Air Force helic ..

UAE condoles India over victims of Air Force helicopter crash

33 minutes ago
 UK to Allocate Additional $1.32Bln in Support for ..

UK to Allocate Additional $1.32Bln in Support for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

1 minute ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.