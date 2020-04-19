Roscosmos, Russian Defense Ministry May Sign Contract For Angara Rockets in 2020 - Rogozin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) The Russian space agency Roscosmos expects to sign an agreement with the Russian Defense Ministry for the production of Angara launch vehicles this year, pending the successful test of the Angara-A5 heavy-class carrier rocket at the Plesetsk spaceport, Dmitry Rogozin, head of the agency stated on Sunday.

In February, Alexei Varochko, director general of the Khrunichev State Research and Production Center that develops the spacecraft, stated that the second launch of Russia's Angara-A5 rocket is expected in the second or third quarter of the year.

"We think that by the end of April if no further issues are raised, we will have already fully tested this rocket on the ground and handed it over to the military so that they can take it to the Plesetsk spaceport and prepare it for testing before the end of the year," Rogozin said during an appearance on the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

The Roscosmos chief added that should the test be successful, the agency expects to sign an agreement with the Defense Ministry for the production of both light- and heavy-class Angara launch vehicles.