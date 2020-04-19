UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roscosmos, Russian Defense Ministry May Sign Contract For Angara Rockets In 2020 - Rogozin

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Roscosmos, Russian Defense Ministry May Sign Contract For Angara Rockets in 2020 - Rogozin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) The Russian space agency Roscosmos expects to sign an agreement with the Russian Defense Ministry for the production of Angara launch vehicles this year, pending the successful test of the Angara-A5 heavy-class carrier rocket at the Plesetsk spaceport, Dmitry Rogozin, head of the agency stated on Sunday.

In February, Alexei Varochko, director general of the Khrunichev State Research and Production Center that develops the spacecraft, stated that the second launch of Russia's Angara-A5 rocket is expected in the second or third quarter of the year.

"We think that by the end of April if no further issues are raised, we will have already fully tested this rocket on the ground and handed it over to the military so that they can take it to the Plesetsk spaceport and prepare it for testing before the end of the year," Rogozin said during an appearance on the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

The Roscosmos chief added that should the test be successful, the agency expects to sign an agreement with the Defense Ministry for the production of both light- and heavy-class Angara launch vehicles.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicles February April Sunday Agreement

Recent Stories

ERC begins &quot;Your Medicine to Your Home&quot; ..

41 minutes ago

UAE researchers, scientists to produce vital medic ..

41 minutes ago

UAE extends appreciation to Switzerland for displa ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Future Council for Health and Well-being dis ..

56 minutes ago

Etihad Airways catering provides meals for people ..

1 hour ago

Medical check-ups rolled out for over 10,000 RAKEZ ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.