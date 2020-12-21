UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos Says Began Shooting VR Documentary About Life On International Space Station

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russian space agency Roscosmos, along with the Canadian Felix & Paul Studios, on Monday began filming a documentary series in a virtual reality format about life on the International Space Station (ISS), called "Space Explorers. ISS Experience," the Russian agency said in a press release.

"The state space agency, Roscosmos, in collaboration with the Canadian Felix & Paul Studios company, has begun filming the largest virtual reality project in history aboard the International Space Station ” 'Space Explorers. ISS Experience'," the press release said.

The ISS long-term expedition commander, Sergey Ryzhikov, and onboard engineer, Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, will be involved in the documentary's creation.

"During the shooting in the Russian segment of the ISS, the cosmonauts will talk about life on the ISS, conduct scientific space experiments, and share their thoughts on the future of orbital flights.

Filming is carried out using a unique camera with the possibility of filming in space in a 360-degree format specially created for the project," the press release said.

The agency added that during the filming of the first two episodes, the cosmonauts spoke about the importance of physical training in zero gravity and conducted the so-called Prevention experiment on a treadmill, the Pilot-T experiment and exercised on a stationary bike in the Russian module, Zvezda.

Roscosmos will also prepare a version of the documentary in Russian for the Russian-speaking audience, and for use in the agency's educational programs.

Russia's RT broadcaster and Google also filmed their virtual excursions to the ISS using 360-degree panoramas. In 2016, RT launched the Space 360 project, while Google developed the Street View technology back in 2007.

More Stories From Technology

