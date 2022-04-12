Roscosmos Says Creation of Russian Sfera Orbital Constellation to Require $120Mln Annually

The development of the Russian multi-satellite orbital constellation Sfera will require funding of 10 billion rubles (about $120 million) annually, the head of the Russian state-owned space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The development of the Russian multi-satellite orbital constellation Sfera will require funding of 10 billion rubles (about $120 million) annually, the head of the Russian state-owned space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, told Sputnik.

"In order to deploy this system within the time targets, it will be sufficient to provide funding for the services in the amount of about 10 billion rubles annually," Rogozin said.

He added that Sfera constellation does not involve large and expensive satellites, on the contrary, it will incorporate a large number of light and cheap spacecraft for low and medium orbits.

"We have discussed this issue with the Ministry of Finance and reached understanding, and I believe everything will be fine," Rogozin said.

The project of multi-satellite orbital constellation Sfera has been under consideration in the Russian government several times over the past three years. On April 7, the project was agreed on with the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Finance and authorized, with the financing approved until 2032.

Overall, about 380 satellites will be put into orbit within Sfera constellation. The system will include seven Express, four Express-RV, 12 Skif satellites for broadband internet access and 264 Marafon satellites for the internet of things.

The launch of the first spacecraft, the Skif-D demonstrator, is scheduled for the fall of 2022, together with the Gonets-M communications satellite unit.