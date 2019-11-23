UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roscosmos Says Detected 2 Dangerous Asteroids Close To Earth In 3 Months

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 01:50 AM

Roscosmos Says Detected 2 Dangerous Asteroids Close to Earth in 3 Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The Russian space corporation Roscosmos on Friday said that its space monitoring system had detected two asteroids at dangerously close vicinity to the Earth over the past three months.

"On November 6, 2019, a previously unknown small asteroid was discovered during the regular monitoring if the geostationary orbit. This asteroid is the second one that the Automated System of Hazardous Situations in near-Earth Space has detected over the past three months," the statement read.

According to Roscosmos, the asteroid moves in the heliocentric orbit with an orbital period of 2.89 years. The shortest distance between the space body the Earth's center was 139,410 kilometers (87,000 miles).

"Estimates suggest that the discovered asteroid is 10-15 meters (33-50 feet), which is equivalent to the meteorite that fell in Chelyabinsk [near Russia's Ural Mountains] on February 15, 2013," the statement added.

The other asteroid was detected on July 28 at the distance of 187,791 kilometers from the Earth.

Related Topics

Russia Chelyabinsk February July November 2019 From

Recent Stories

Anti encroachment operation carried out in Lahore

2 hours ago

Govt taking measures for controlling inflation, im ..

2 hours ago

IS Terrorists Erased From Afghanistan, But Their I ..

2 hours ago

US Regulator Approves Huawei, ZTE Subsidy Ban Citi ..

2 hours ago

Half of Russians Feel National Economic Situation ..

2 hours ago

Managers of 4 hotels booked in Faisalabad

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.