Roscosmos Says Experts Repaired Malfunctioning Engine at Baikonur Launch Site

Experts have repaired a malfunctioning electric engine, which had previously caused problems with the installation of the Soyuz-2.1a rocket on a launch pad, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Experts have repaired a malfunctioning electric engine, which had previously caused problems with the installation of the Soyuz-2.1a rocket on a launch pad, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Monday.

"The team of TsENKI JSC's branch, Yuzhny Space Center, in difficult conditions, at an air temperature of 40 degrees [Celsius], replaced the malfunctioning electric engine as soon as possible. All work is being carried out as scheduled," Roscosmos said.

The malfunction was detected in the morning in one of the systems of the launch complex in an electric motor of the basic structure's second-level jack.

On July 23, the Progress MS-15 cargo spacecraft is scheduled to be launched to the International Space Station. (ISS) The forthcoming flight to the ISS should be the fifth via an ultra-fast three-hour (two-turn) scheme. In the future, it is planned to use it on Soyuz manned spacecraft, which currently fly to the ISS via a fast six-hour (four-turn) scheme.