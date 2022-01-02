Roscosmos Says First Russian Spacewalk in 2022 Scheduled for January 19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov will carry out a spacewalk for the first time this year on January 19, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Sunday.

"Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov are preparing for the 51st planned spacewalk. It is currently scheduled for January 19, 2022, the opening of the exit hatch of Poisk module is scheduled for 15.00 Moscow time (12:00 PM GMT)," Roscosmos said in a statement released on its website.

Roscosmos noted that the main goal of the spacewalk, which is expected to last six hours 40 minutes, is to integrate the Prichal node module, which arrived on the International Space Station (ISS) at the end of November 2021, into the Russian segment of the ISS.

The Russian segment of the ISS consists of six modules, with the latest addition being the Prichal module. The Progress M-UM cargo spacecraft with the Prichal node module docked to the ISS at 15:19 GMT on November 26 after a two-day flight. The new module has five ports for receiving either manned or cargo ships, as well as other modules. In January-February 2022, Prichal is expected to be fully connected to the ISS.