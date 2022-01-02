UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos Says First Russian Spacewalk In 2022 Scheduled For January 19

Daniyal Sohail Published January 02, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Roscosmos Says First Russian Spacewalk in 2022 Scheduled for January 19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov will carry out a spacewalk for the first time this year on January 19, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Sunday.

"Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov are preparing for the 51st planned spacewalk. It is currently scheduled for January 19, 2022, the opening of the exit hatch of Poisk module is scheduled for 15.00 Moscow time (12:00 PM GMT)," Roscosmos said in a statement released on its website.

Roscosmos noted that the main goal of the spacewalk, which is expected to last six hours 40 minutes, is to integrate the Prichal node module, which arrived on the International Space Station (ISS) at the end of November 2021, into the Russian segment of the ISS.

The Russian segment of the ISS consists of six modules, with the latest addition being the Prichal module. The Progress M-UM cargo spacecraft with the Prichal node module docked to the ISS at 15:19 GMT on November 26 after a two-day flight. The new module has five ports for receiving either manned or cargo ships, as well as other modules. In January-February 2022, Prichal is expected to be fully connected to the ISS.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Progress January November Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

9 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

16 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

17 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

17 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

17 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.