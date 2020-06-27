UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roscosmos Says Infrastructure At Vostochny Spaceport To Launch Angara Craft Ready By 2023

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

Roscosmos Says Infrastructure at Vostochny Spaceport to Launch Angara Craft Ready by 2023

The necessary infrastructure that needs to be built and finished at Russia's Vostochny spaceport to launch the country's Angara heavy rockets will be completed by 2023, the Russian state space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) The necessary infrastructure that needs to be built and finished at Russia's Vostochny spaceport to launch the country's Angara heavy rockets will be completed by 2023, the Russian state space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday.

"After the first launch of the Angara-A5 craft (August 2023), work on the creation of the second part of the spaceport will continue until the end of 2025," Roscosmos said, adding that the agency has received state funding to complete the construction.

The first launch from the Vostochny spaceport, a Soyuz-2 rocket, took place in 2016, although the cosmodrome, which is based in the east of the country, is still undergoing construction.

On June 18, a source in the space industry told Sputnik that a test-launch of the Angara-A5 rocket is expected to take place on November 3 at the Plesetsk spaceport.

A deal for the production of four Angara-A5 rockets has been signed between the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, which is part of the Roscosmos corporation, and the Russian Defense Ministry, an industry source told Sputnik earlier in June.

Related Topics

Russia June August November 2016 From Industry

Recent Stories

Sugar hoarders fined of 92,500

2 minutes ago

UN experts call on India to release human rights a ..

2 minutes ago

33 shops sealed, 144 vehicles impounded over SOPs ..

2 minutes ago

20 players, 11 support staff to travel to Manchest ..

17 minutes ago

Liverpool fans slammed for 'unacceptable' celebrat ..

2 minutes ago

Britain has to accept weaker economic ties with EU ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.