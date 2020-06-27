Roscosmos Says Infrastructure at Vostochny Spaceport to Launch Angara Craft Ready by 2023

The necessary infrastructure that needs to be built and finished at Russia's Vostochny spaceport to launch the country's Angara heavy rockets will be completed by 2023, the Russian state space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) The necessary infrastructure that needs to be built and finished at Russia's Vostochny spaceport to launch the country's Angara heavy rockets will be completed by 2023, the Russian state space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday.

"After the first launch of the Angara-A5 craft (August 2023), work on the creation of the second part of the spaceport will continue until the end of 2025," Roscosmos said, adding that the agency has received state funding to complete the construction.

The first launch from the Vostochny spaceport, a Soyuz-2 rocket, took place in 2016, although the cosmodrome, which is based in the east of the country, is still undergoing construction.

On June 18, a source in the space industry told Sputnik that a test-launch of the Angara-A5 rocket is expected to take place on November 3 at the Plesetsk spaceport.

A deal for the production of four Angara-A5 rockets has been signed between the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, which is part of the Roscosmos corporation, and the Russian Defense Ministry, an industry source told Sputnik earlier in June.