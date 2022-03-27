Roscosmos Says Looking at China, Arabs for Funding After EU Halts Participation in ExoMars

KIRZHACH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) The head of the Russian space agency said on Sunday that Roscosmos was exploring options to fund the ExoMars 2022 mission after Europe suspended cooperation over Ukraine.

Roscosmos and the European Space Agency (ESA) were to launch a rover to Mars in September. After the ESA pullout, Russia said it would go ahead alone, although the mission would be delayed by several years.

"I don't rule out teaming up with another partner instead of the Europeans. It can be a Persian Gulf country or China," Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said at an event northeast of Moscow.

He added that Russia had the technology to launch a mission to Mars but would consider finding an "investor" abroad.

Rogozin said the United States wanted to continue working together on the International Space Station but Washington's hostility toward Russia and its president cast doubt on the future of bilateral cooperation aboard the orbital outpost.

Instead, Roscosmos plans to focus on doubling its satellite constellation in order to keep the rocket making industry busy, among other goals, Rogozin said.