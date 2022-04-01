Head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin will make an official statement on the country's further cooperation with foreign partners on the International Space Station (ISS) on April 2, agency spokesman Dmitry Strugovets said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin will make an official statement on the country's further cooperation with foreign partners on the International Space Station (ISS) on April 2, agency spokesman Dmitry Strugovets said on Friday.

Roscosmos has already sent letters to the management of NASA, the Canadian Space Agency, and the European Space Agency, encouraging them to initiate domestic debate in their respective countries on the possibility of lifting anti-Russia sanctions. The international partners had until March 31 to respond to the letters, after which Roscosmos had to decide how to interact with them.

"Rogozin will make an official statement regarding the Russian position on continuing cooperation with foreign countries within the framework of the ISS project on April 2 (on Saturday)," Strugovets wrote on Telegram.