Roscosmos Says There Is No Danger of Collision Between Space Debris, ISS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The space debris, which will pass near the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, does not pose a threat to the station, the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos said.

The agency said that the space debris which will approach the ISS at 13:16 GMT "does not pose a threat."

"The probability of a collision with the ISS is zero, no correction maneuver is required," Roscosmos tweeted.