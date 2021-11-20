Roscosmos Says Turned Around Aist-2D Satellite to Take Photos of Partial Lunar Eclipse

The Russian space agency Roscosmos turned the small Aist-2D spacecraft away from the Earth to take pictures of the partial lunar eclipse, the company said on Saturday

"Normally, the cameras of the Russian satellite are pointed towards the Earth surface, but its orientation is changed for photo shooting other celestial bodies," the space agency said on its Telegram-channel.

Roscosmos also demonstrated the pictures of several phases of the longest partial lunar eclipse for the past 500 years, which happened on Friday. The eclipse began at 06:03 GMT and was over at 12:04 GMT.