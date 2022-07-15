Roscosmos Signs Deal With NASA on Cosmonauts, Astronauts Cross Flights to ISS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Roscosmos and NASA signed an agreement on astronauts and cosmonauts cross flights to the International Space Station (ISS) on Russian-made Soyuz ships, the Russian space agency said on Friday.

"On Thursday, July 14, 2022, the Roscosmos state corporation and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) signed a deal on the integrated flights of crews on Russian and US manned transport spacecrafts," Roscosmos said in statement on Telegram.

It is noted that the deal serves the interests of Russia and the United States and is supposed to facilitate the development of ISS cooperation and the realization of space exploration projects for peaceful purposes.

The statement claims that the deal aims to guarantee the presence of one Roscosmos cosmonaut and one NASA astronaut on the ISS to operate the Russian and US segments of the station, respectively, in case of an emergency situation when flights of Russian or US ships are canceled or seriously delayed.