Roscosmos to Create Commission to Assess ISS State After Docking System Failure - Rogozin

KOROLYOV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The Russian state space corporation Roscosmos will create a special commission to assess the state of the International Space Station (ISS) after the Saturday failure of the docking system, the corporation's head, Dmitry Rogozin, told reporters on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Russian Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with humanoid robot Skybot F-850, nicknamed FEDOR, on board failed to dock at the ISS on schedule and was pulled to a safe distance from the station. According to a source in the space industry, the failure might have been caused by a possible malfunction of the Kurs docking system.

"I decided to create the commission that will have to assess the state of the station, all its systems and mechanisms," Rogozin stressed.