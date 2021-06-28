UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos To Exhibit Model Of Newest Observation Satellite At MAKS-2021

Daniyal Sohail 15 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:38 PM

Roscosmos to Exhibit Model of Newest Observation Satellite at MAKS-2021

Roscosmos will demonstrate a model of the newest observation satellite called "Resurs-PM" at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021, according to documents published on the official website of public procurement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Roscosmos will demonstrate a model of the newest observation satellite called "Resurs-PM" at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021, according to documents published on the official website of public procurement.

The model will be demonstrated on the stand of SRC Progress, the Russian spacecraft manufacturer managed by Roscosmos.

In October 2016, Roscosmos and SRC Progress signed a contract on the launch of the first "Resurs-PM" satellite in 2020 and the second one in 2021.

The lift-offs have since been postponed for 2023 and 2024 respectively.

The satellite will make and update topographic maps of the Earth, and monitor the pollution of the environment and emergency situations, among other things. It be capable of taking photos in visible and infrared diapasons. The satellite will replace the "Resurs-P" previous generation devices.

Sputnik is the official media partner of International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS. This year's edition will run from July 20-25.

