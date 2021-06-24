UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos To Exhibit Prototype Of Nuclear-Powered Space Tug Zeus At MAKS-2021

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Roscosmos to Exhibit Prototype of Nuclear-Powered Space Tug Zeus at MAKS-2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos will demonstrate a model of Zeus, a nuclear-powered space tug designed for deep space flights from one orbit to another, at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021, according to the data of Roscosmos, published on the platform for state procurement.

The Zeus model was first exhibited at MAKS-2019. Three-dimensional graphics of its operation in space were shown at International Miltary-Technical Forum ARMY-2020.

The nuclear-propelled space tug is designed to fly to the moon and planets of the solar system to search for extraterrestrial life. All the scientific and research and development works on the project are called Nuklon.

The preliminary design draft of Zeus is to be finished by July 2024 and will cost 4.2 billion roubles ($58 million), according to materials published on the platform for state procurement. The tug is planned to be first sent to space in 2030, according to Yuri Urlichich, first deputy director general of Roscosmos. After interplanetary testing Roscosmos will get down to production of the space tug with further commercial use.

RIA Novosti and Sputnik are information partners of International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS. This year's edition will run from July 20-25.

