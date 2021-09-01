UrduPoint.com

Daniyal Sohail 10 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 04:00 PM

Roscosmos to Explore Use of Robotic Counter-Terrorism Systems at Its Facilities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos will explore the possibility of using robot-operated equipment for anti-terrorism protection and control at its enterprises, according to a request by the state-owned company published on the platform for state procurement.

The research commissioned by the state space agency is going to be conducted by the science and technical center Okhrana for 564,500 rubles ($7,652.5), according to the procurement request. The work to be performed was called as "the research of the possibility of using robotic systems to ensure the anti-terrorism protection and guard at the Roscosmos facilities.

"

The possible usage of robot-operated counter-terrorism systems will be studied at the Russian Progress Rocket Space Center, the Research and Development Engineering Center, the Research and Development Space Industry Center, Zvyozdny Gorodok in the Moscow Region (space training facility), and the Solnechny locality in the Tver Region, according to the procurement request.

