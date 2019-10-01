UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos To Finance Next Stage Of Russian-US Venus Mission - Academy Of Sciences

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:04 PM

Roscosmos to Finance Next Stage of Russian-US Venus Mission - Academy of Sciences

Russian state space corporation Roscosmos will allocate money to finance the next stage of the Russian-US Venera-D mission to Venus, Alexander Sergeev, the president of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Russian state space corporation Roscosmos will allocate money to finance the next stage of the Russian-US Venera-D mission to Venus, Alexander Sergeev, the president of the Russian academy of Sciences, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

In March, the Joint Science Definition Team (JSDT) published results of the second stage of the project, which included formulation of its scientific aims and goals, general concept and architecture. The group also outlined equipment, needed for scientific tests under the project, and analyzed possible landing spots. The third stage will include engineers and technologies experts in the JSDT in order to proceed with detailed technology assessment.

"Today we have discussed our joint affairs with Roscosmos, including the Venera-D project.

The funds are needed to check some critical technologies for the next stage of the Russian-US project. [Roscosmos head Dmitry] Rogozin confirmed that it had funds and they would be allocated. Hopefully, this project will be implemented," Sergeev said.

In May, Oleg Korablev, the deputy director of the Russian Space Research Institute under the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the construction of the Venera-D station would cost more than 17 billion rubles (roughly $261 million) for Russia. The United States will have to spend a similar sum to implement the project.

The launch of the Venera-D space mission involves sending Russian orbital and landing platforms, as well as a small US research station, to Venus. The mission is expected to start between 2029-2031.

