Roscosmos To Place Vandalized Space Shuttle In Kazakhstan Under Protection - Source

Wed 26th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

Roscosmos to Place Vandalized Space Shuttle in Kazakhstan Under Protection - Source



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, is going to take charge of the protection of the assembly facility at the Baikonur cosmodrome where a semi-assembled Buran (Blizzard) space shuttle was vandalized earlier in the day, a space industry source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

A Sputnik correspondent reported earlier in the day that vandals covered the spacecraft with graffiti on space-related topics.

"Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin has ordered taking over the buildings and facilities under the protection of [an affiliated security company] without waiting for the end of a legal dispute over Buran shuttle's ownership," the source said, adding that an armed security group has already been dispatched to Baikonur.

The conflicting ownership claims are between the government of Kazakhstan, where the Russian cosmodrone is located, and a private company named Rocket Space Corporation Baikonur.

The original Soviet-made Buran shuttle was destroyed in a roof collapse at Baikonur in 2002 after its only space flight in 1988. There exist a few finished and unfinished replicas of the spacecraft in Germany, Russia and Kazakhstan.

