Daniyal Sohail 55 seconds ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 10:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin will present a report on the prospects for creating a new national orbital station to President Vladimir Putin, Roscosmos spokesman Vladimir Ustimenko told Sputnik on Monday.
The design of the new station was discussed at a recent session of Roscosmos' scientific and technical council.
"Dmitry Rogozin is also preparing a report for the Russian president on the prospects of national manned cosmonautics development in the context of the deployment of the Russian orbital service station," Ustimenko said.