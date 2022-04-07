UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos To Prioritize Military Satellites Launches - Director

Daniyal Sohail Published April 07, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Roscosmos to Prioritize Military Satellites Launches - Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Roscosmos has decided to give priority to launches of military satellites, the head of the Russian space agency said on Wednesday.

"Given the turbulent situation around the country, we have decided that we should basically push forward the launches of space apparatuses in the interests of the Defense Ministry," Dmitry Rogozin said at a meeting with a council of experts, posted on his Telegram channel.

According to the official, the European Union and the US now openly send information from its satellites to the Ukrainian military, including the coordinates of Russian troops.

"Imagine, we are launching a OneWeb satellite on March 5, and a few days later the expanded OneWeb constellation announces the same thing that Starlink made: that they will give this information to the Ukrainian armed forces," he said, explaining why Roscosmos severed ties with OneWeb.

Roscosmos halted cooperation with OneWeb and removed its spacecraft from Soyuz rocket on March 4, as the company failed to give guarantees that its satellites would not be used for military purposes.

