Roscosmos to Provide NASA With 2 Seats Aboard Soyuz for ISS Missions in 2020-2021- Rogozin

The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos will provide NASA astronauts with two seats aboard Russia's Soyuz-MS spacecraft for traveling to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2020 and 2021, Roscosmos Director Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos will provide NASA astronauts with two seats aboard Russia's Soyuz-MS spacecraft for traveling to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2020 and 2021, Roscosmos Director Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have decided to provide NASA with seats aboard our spacecraft for the ISS flights. They have so far requested two seats for the end of 2020 - the spring of 2021," Rogozin said.