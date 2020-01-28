UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos To Rename Russia's Asteroid Detection System To 'Milky Way'

Daniyal Sohail 54 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:52 PM

The Russian automated tool of monitoring hazardous situations in near-Earth space will be given a new name of "Milky Way," the first deputy director of Russian space agency Roscosmos, Yury Urlichich, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The Russian automated tool of monitoring hazardous situations in near-Earth space will be given a new name of "Milky Way," the first deputy director of Russian space agency Roscosmos, Yury Urlichich, said on Tuesday.

"We have decided to rename the system to 'Milky Way.

' As of today, it is called the NES ASPOS [Warning Automated System of Hazardous Situations in near-Earth Space]," Urlichich said during the annual Academic Space Conference, named after Soviet rocket engineer Sergei Korolev.

Asteroids and spacecraft debris that is left in near-Earth space after use pose a threat to our planet and its ecosystem.

More Stories From Technology

