Roscosmos to Spend $2.2 Million on Preliminary Design of Rocket With Engine Supplied to US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Russian state space corporation Roscosmos plans to allocate 166 million rubles ($2.2 million) for the development of a preliminary design of a Soyuz-6 launch vehicle with an RD-180 engine, which is supplied to the United States, according to Roscosmos materials posted on the state procurement website.

In line with the documents, there are plans to spend 166.2 million rubles on the development of a preliminary design for Soyuz-6. Its development is scheduled to begin in January and be completed by November 2021.

In early September 2019, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin announced that a new rocket, Soyuz-6, would be created in Russia.

It will be able to launch 9 tonnes of cargo into low-earth orbit, 5.5 tonnes into sun-synchronous orbit, and 2.3 tonnes into geostationary transfer orbit. The start of flight tests of the Soyuz-6 at the Baikonur space center is scheduled for 2025; the rocket will also be launched from the Vostochny space center.

The first stage of Soyuz-6 will use the RD-180MV engine, a modification of the Russian RD-180 engine used in the first stage of the US Atlas V rocket. In total, according to Russia's Energomash research and production association (part of Roscosmos), 116 engines have been sent to the United States since 1999, of which 92 have already been used.