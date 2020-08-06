UrduPoint.com
Roscosmos To Spend Over $6Mln On Draft Project Of 'Hydrogen' Angara-A5V Carrier Rocket

Thu 06th August 2020

Roscosmos to Spend Over $6Mln on Draft Project of 'Hydrogen' Angara-A5V Carrier Rocket

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The Russian state space corporation Roscosmos is going to spend 455 million rubles (over $6 million) on developing the draft project of the Angara-A5V launch vehicle of heightened capacity, whose engine uses hydrogen, the state procurement website said.

In October, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said that the first launch of the Angara-A5V carrier rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome would take place in 2026-2027.

Thanks to hydrogen engines, the Angara-A5V rocket is supposed to lift 37.5 tonnes of payload into low earth orbit, instead of some 25 tonnes, the regular payload of Angara-A5.

More Stories From Technology

