Roscosmos Urges US To Lift Space-Linked Sanctions After Musk's Speech On Ties With Russia

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 06:33 PM

Roscosmos is ready to step up international cooperation in space, but only after the lifting of US sanctions against Russian enterprises of the rocket and space industry, the state space agency told Sputnik on Friday, while commenting on the statement of Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, about the need for greater communication between the two countries in the field of space

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Roscosmos is ready to step up international cooperation in space, but only after the lifting of US sanctions against Russian enterprises of the rocket and space industry, the state space agency told Sputnik on Friday, while commenting on the statement of Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, about the need for greater communication between the two countries in the field of space.

"We welcome the focus of the founder of companies Tesla and SpaceX on the development of international cooperation in space, but we believe that it should be started with the lifting of illegal sanctions imposed by the US government against the enterprises of the Russian rocket and space industry," Roscosmos said.

In December, the US Department of Commerce added Russia's Progress Rocket and Space Centre, which produces Soyuz launch vehicles, and the key scientific center of the TsNIIMash machine-building corporation, to the sanctions list of 103 companies from Russia and China, subjected to export restrictions due to their alleged ties with the armed forces.

In his online speech at the Russian educational marathon "New Knowledge" earlier on Friday, Musk also noted that Tesla would consider building new factories in Russia among other countries over time.

