UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roscosmos Vows To Soon Make Decision On Providing Seats For US Astronauts On Russian Soyuz

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 01:15 PM

Roscosmos Vows to Soon Make Decision on Providing Seats for US Astronauts on Russian Soyuz

The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos will soon make decision on providing US astronauts with seats aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft, its press service told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos will soon make decision on providing US astronauts with seats aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft, its press service told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The decision on providing US astronauts with seats on Russian spacecraft will be made in near future. Everyone will be notified about the decision," Roscosmos press service said.

Russia's interdepartmental commission has recently approved crews set to travel to the International Space Station aboard Soyuz MS-17 and Soyuz MS-18 in October 2020 and in the spring of 2021. For the first time in 19 years, the crews only include Russian cosmonauts, despite NASA's request for Roscosmos to provide one seat for US astronaut during each of these two flights, due to delayed tests of the United States' new spacecraft.

Related Topics

Russia United States October 2020

Recent Stories

Over 1 in 2 (56%) Pakistanis support the governmen ..

7 minutes ago

Asad Umar to take oath as minister for planning, d ..

8 minutes ago

UAE, France bolster defence cooperation

18 minutes ago

Pakistan whitewash England in Int'l Blind T20 seri ..

3 minutes ago

Three Australia footballers out of 2020 Olympics a ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.