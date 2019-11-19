Roscosmos Vows to Soon Make Decision on Providing Seats for US Astronauts on Russian Soyuz

The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos will soon make decision on providing US astronauts with seats aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft, its press service told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos will soon make decision on providing US astronauts with seats aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft, its press service told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The decision on providing US astronauts with seats on Russian spacecraft will be made in near future. Everyone will be notified about the decision," Roscosmos press service said.

Russia's interdepartmental commission has recently approved crews set to travel to the International Space Station aboard Soyuz MS-17 and Soyuz MS-18 in October 2020 and in the spring of 2021. For the first time in 19 years, the crews only include Russian cosmonauts, despite NASA's request for Roscosmos to provide one seat for US astronaut during each of these two flights, due to delayed tests of the United States' new spacecraft.