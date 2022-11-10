RosGeo Can Reduce Dependence on Imported Software From 90% to 10% in 3 Years - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Russian state-owned mining holding RosGeo can reduce its dependence on imported software to 10% from the current 90% in three years, provided sufficient funding, CEO Sergei Gorkov said on Thursday.

"We believe that it is quite possible to cover 80% in three years," Gorkov said.

The transition will cost from 500 million to 600 million rubles ($8.2 million - $9.8 million), the official said.

