RosGeo Can Reduce Dependence On Imported Software From 90% To 10% In 3 Years - Head

Daniyal Sohail Published November 10, 2022 | 04:30 PM

RosGeo Can Reduce Dependence on Imported Software From 90% to 10% in 3 Years - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Russian state-owned mining holding RosGeo can reduce its dependence on imported software to 10% from the current 90% in three years, provided sufficient funding, CEO Sergei Gorkov said on Thursday.

"We believe that it is quite possible to cover 80% in three years," Gorkov said.

The transition will cost from 500 million to 600 million rubles ($8.2 million - $9.8 million), the official said.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and ramped up their military support to Ukraine.

