Roskomnadzor Blocks Facebook, Limits Access To Twitter In Russia

Daniyal Sohail Published March 05, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Roskomnadzor Blocks Facebook, Limits Access to Twitter in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor blocked access to the Facebook network as a response to restricting access to Russian media.

"On March 4, 2022, a decision was made to block access to the Facebook network (owned by Meta Platforms, Inc.) on the territory of the Russian Federation," the statement says.

According to the agency, since October 2020, 26 cases of discrimination against Russian media and information resources by Facebook have been recorded. The social network has restricted access to the following Russian media: Zvezda, RIA Novosti, Sputnik, RT, Lenta.ru and Gazeta.ru.

Roskomnadzor also restricted access to social network Twitter, according to the department's service to check the restriction of access to internet resources.

According to the agency, the decision to limit the work of the social network was made by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office on February 24.

