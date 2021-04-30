UrduPoint.com
Roskomnadzor Demands From Facebook To Restore Access To RT's Redfish

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:29 PM

Roskomnadzor Demands From Facebook to Restore Access to RT's Redfish

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor on Friday sent a letter to Facebook and demanded to restore access to Redfish, a subsidiary of RT's global multimedia agency Ruptly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor on Friday sent a letter to Facebook and demanded to restore access to Redfish, a subsidiary of RT's global multimedia agency Ruptly.

Earlier in the day, Redfish said that Facebook had deleted its page for posting archive photos commemorating the Holocaust and the defeat of the Fascist regime in Italy, deemed by the social media giant as a violation of its community standards.

"Roskomnadzor demands to remove all imposed restrictions as soon as possible, inform the service about it, and also explain the reasons for blocking the account," the watchdog said in a statement.

