Roskomnadzor Demands Google To Lift Restrictions On Soloviev's YouTube Channel

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 01:40 AM

Roskomnadzor Demands Google to Lift Restrictions on Soloviev's YouTube Channel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Wednesday it had sent a letter to Google demanding to lift restrictions on Russian journalist Vladimir Soloviev's YouTube channel Soloviev LIVE.

Since October, the channel's videos have not been included in the 'trending' section of YouTube, although this has happened regularly in the past, it noted.

"This situation can be regarded as the YouTube administration's attempt to restrict distribution of materials by a popular Russian author, to prevent the growth of his audience," the statement says.

The watchdog emphasized that YouTube was obligated to bring the rules of the site in accordance with the current Russian legislation.

