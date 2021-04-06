UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roskomnadzor Demands Information About Data Leak Of Russian Users From Facebook

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

Roskomnadzor Demands Information About Data Leak of Russian Users From Facebook

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor on Tuesday demanded from Facebook to provide information about personal data leak of Russian users of the social network.

Earlier in April, business Insider reported that the personal data and phone numbers of 533 million Facebook users from 106 countries were freely available online. According to the news website, the information was posted on a hacking forum. In particular, over 32 million records on users from the United States, more than 28 million records on users from Saudi Arabia and nearly 10 million - on users from Russia.

Facebook has said that the information about the leak became known in 2019 and the social network claimed that the problem was resolved.

"Roskomnadzor sent a request to the management of Facebook Inc with the requirement to provide all available information about the leakage of personal data of Russian users of the social network. Roskomnadzor requires the administration of the social network to take all necessary measures to prevent such leaks," the watchdog said in a statement.

Related Topics

Business Russia Facebook United States Saudi Arabia April 2019 Media All From Million Hacking

Recent Stories

Oman reports 1,208 new COVID-19 cases

51 minutes ago

62,781 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

51 minutes ago

ADJD concludes workshop on ‘Restorative Justice ..

51 minutes ago

RAK Chamber and CEO Clubs Network collaborate to d ..

51 minutes ago

Major street in Grozny named after Mohamed bin Zay ..

1 hour ago

SEC approves establishing &#039;Training Centre fo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.