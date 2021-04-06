Roskomnadzor Demands Information About Data Leak of Russian Users From Facebook

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor on Tuesday demanded from Facebook to provide information about personal data leak of Russian users of the social network.

Earlier in April, business Insider reported that the personal data and phone numbers of 533 million Facebook users from 106 countries were freely available online. According to the news website, the information was posted on a hacking forum. In particular, over 32 million records on users from the United States, more than 28 million records on users from Saudi Arabia and nearly 10 million - on users from Russia.

Facebook has said that the information about the leak became known in 2019 and the social network claimed that the problem was resolved.

"Roskomnadzor sent a request to the management of Facebook Inc with the requirement to provide all available information about the leakage of personal data of Russian users of the social network. Roskomnadzor requires the administration of the social network to take all necessary measures to prevent such leaks," the watchdog said in a statement.