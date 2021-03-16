UrduPoint.com
Roskomnadzor Eyes Full Blocking Of Twitter In Russia If Company Fails To Respond In Month

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:08 PM

Roskomnadzor Eyes Full Blocking of Twitter in Russia If Company Fails to Respond in Month

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor is considering a complete blocking of Twitter in Russia if the social network does not respond to the agency's claims within a month, Roskomnadzor deputy head Vadim Subbotin told sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor is considering a complete blocking of Twitter in Russia if the social network does not respond to the agency's claims within a month, Roskomnadzor deputy head Vadim Subbotin told sputnik.

Earlier on Tuesday, Subbotin said that Roskomnadzor took a break for now and would monitor Twitter's reaction to the claims made by the agency for a month. He explained that further decisions would be made depending on the actions of the administration of the social network, noting that so far the department has not been able to enter into a direct dialogue with Twitter's management.

When asked whether the department was considering the option of completely blocking Twitter in Russia if the administration of the social network does not respond to its claims, Subbotin answered in the affirmative.

Since March 10, Roskomnadzor slowed down the speed of Twitter in Russia on all of mobile devices and half of stationary devices and threatened to block it if Twitter does not start to comply with Russian laws. The department sent over 28,000 initial and repeated requests to remove illegal links and publications, which were never fulfilled.

