Roskomnadzor Finds Violations of Russians' Data Processing by Mercedes-Benz, Sony, Huawei

Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor, after a check of the Russian offices of Mercedes-Benz, Sony and Huawei, found that the companies localized the personal data bases of Russian users in Russia, but in some cases violated the terms for processing and destroying these data, Roskomnadzor spokesman Vadim Ampelonsky told journalists on the sidelines of the Spectrum 2019 forum

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor, after a check of the Russian offices of Mercedes-Benz, Sony and Huawei, found that the companies localized the personal data bases of Russian users in Russia, but in some cases violated the terms for processing and destroying these data, Roskomnadzor spokesman Vadim Ampelonsky told journalists on the sidelines of the Spectrum 2019 forum.

"Roskomnadzor completed scheduled inspections of the Russian representative offices of Mercedes-Benz, Sony and Huawei for compliance with personal data legislation, which confirmed that all three companies localized databases with personal data of Russian citizens in Russia," Ampelonsky said.

He said the results of the checks showed that the Russian offices of these companies were striving to comply with the requirements of the Russian legislation on personal data, however, they still committed a number of violations, in connection with which they were issued a corresponding order.

"In some cases, employees of Roskomnadzor revealed violations of the terms for processing and destruction of personal data, as well as facts of using the consents of citizens that did not meet established requirements. The companies were issued orders to eliminate these violations," Ampelonsky said.