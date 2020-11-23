UrduPoint.com
Roskomnadzor Launches Case Against Google For Showing Banned Information In Search Results

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Roskomnadzor Launches Case Against Google for Showing Banned Information in Search Results

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Monday it had launched a case against Google for not removing internet resources with information banned in Russia from search results.

"Roskomnadzor has initiated administrative proceedings against Google LLC.

The company is charged with failure to comply with the requirements of Russian legislation not to remove Internet resources with information prohibited in Russia from search results," the statement says.

The agency noted that banned information on these websites included extremist, pornographic and suicidal content.

"On average, Google does not remove up to 30 percent of 'dangerous' content from search results," Roskomnadzor added.

