Roskomnadzor to Ask Court to Slap Turnover Fine on Facebook

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said it had drawn up a protocol against Facebook for repeated failure to delete information banned in Russia and will sent it to court, which is set to slap a turnover fine on the tech giant for such offense.

"Roskomnadzor, in the presence of a representative of Facebook Inc., drew up an administrative protocol under Part 5 of Article 13.41 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses for repeated violation of the procedure for restricting access to materials containing prohibited information on social networks Facebook and Instagram. The protocol will be submitted to the court, which will determine the date of the hearing," the statement says.

"For such a repeated offense, the US IT company faces a fine in the amount of 1/20 to 1/10 of its annual revenue (from 5% to 10%). The exact amount of the fine will also be determined by the court,"Roskomnadzor added.

The protocol to prove the company's guilt contains links to nine materials on which the department has sent more than 110 notifications since 2019 (60 notifications on four materials on Facebook and 53 notifications on five materials on Instagram).

"After receiving notification of a summons to draw up a protocol, providing for the subsequent imposition of a turnover fine, the moderation services of social networks Facebook and Instagram deleted these nine materials specified in the protocol. However, according to Russian law, the company is obligated to do this within 24 hours after receiving notification from Roskomnadzor," it said.

"At the same time, the materials that are given in the protocol are a small part of the array of social network content that violates Russian law. In total, 1043 materials on Facebook (7,600 notifications were sent) and 973 on Instagram (3,500 notifications)," the watchdog added.