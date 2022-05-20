UrduPoint.com

Rosoboronexport To Deliver Over 200 Helicopters To 24 Countries By 2025 - CEO

Daniyal Sohail Published May 20, 2022 | 05:23 PM

Rosoboronexport to Deliver Over 200 Helicopters to 24 countries by 2025 - CEO

Over 200 helicopters worth more than $3 billion will be delivered by Rosoboronexport to 24 countries by 2025 under already signed contracts, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev told reporters at the HeliRussia exhibition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Over 200 helicopters worth more than $3 billion will be delivered by Rosoboronexport to 24 countries by 2025 under already signed contracts, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev told reporters at the HeliRussia exhibition.

"Rosoboronexport's portfolio of orders includes more than 200 helicopters of various modifications worth more than $3 billion. Helicopter deliveries are envisaged in the period up to 2025 to 24 partner countries," he said, stressing that this figure concerns already signed contracts.

Mikheev stressed that Rosoboronexport planned to supply foreign customers with helicopters worth over $1 billion in 2022.

The company's total portfolio of orders is estimated at more than $50 billion, he added.

Rosoboronexport exported over 50 helicopters for various purposes in 2021 for a total amount of $1.2 billion, Mikheev said.

"Negotiations are underway for the supply of more than 120 helicopters for a total amount of more than $4 billion," he said

Rosoboronexport continues negotiations with India on the supply of Ka-31 helicopters, Mikheev said.

Earlier, Indian media reported that negotiations between Russia and India on the supply of Ka-31 helicopters had suspended. The new contract provides for the sale of 10 Ka-31 helicopters worth $520 million.

"Work on this project with the Indian side continues. The Ka-31 helicopter has no analogues � it is the only ship-based radar patrol helicopter in the world," Mikheev said.

Related Topics

India World Russia Company Sale Media Billion Million

Recent Stories

Executive Vice President Telenor Group Visits PTA

Executive Vice President Telenor Group Visits PTA

24 minutes ago
 PTA GSMA Sign Agreement to Accelerate Gender Inclu ..

PTA GSMA Sign Agreement to Accelerate Gender Inclusion in ICTs in Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 Headaches mount for Paris mayor after failed presi ..

Headaches mount for Paris mayor after failed presidential bid

58 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives at CM house

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives at CM house

1 minute ago
 EU Closely Monitoring Monkeypox Outbreak Within Bl ..

EU Closely Monitoring Monkeypox Outbreak Within Bloc as Cases Grow - Commission

1 minute ago
 JKLF condemns Yasin Malik's sham conviction in a f ..

JKLF condemns Yasin Malik's sham conviction in a false case

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.