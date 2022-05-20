Rosoboronexport to Deliver Over 200 Helicopters to 24 countries by 2025 - CEO

Over 200 helicopters worth more than $3 billion will be delivered by Rosoboronexport to 24 countries by 2025 under already signed contracts, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev told reporters at the HeliRussia exhibition

"Rosoboronexport's portfolio of orders includes more than 200 helicopters of various modifications worth more than $3 billion. Helicopter deliveries are envisaged in the period up to 2025 to 24 partner countries," he said, stressing that this figure concerns already signed contracts.

Mikheev stressed that Rosoboronexport planned to supply foreign customers with helicopters worth over $1 billion in 2022.

The company's total portfolio of orders is estimated at more than $50 billion, he added.

Rosoboronexport exported over 50 helicopters for various purposes in 2021 for a total amount of $1.2 billion, Mikheev said.

"Negotiations are underway for the supply of more than 120 helicopters for a total amount of more than $4 billion," he said

Rosoboronexport continues negotiations with India on the supply of Ka-31 helicopters, Mikheev said.

Earlier, Indian media reported that negotiations between Russia and India on the supply of Ka-31 helicopters had suspended. The new contract provides for the sale of 10 Ka-31 helicopters worth $520 million.

"Work on this project with the Indian side continues. The Ka-31 helicopter has no analogues � it is the only ship-based radar patrol helicopter in the world," Mikheev said.