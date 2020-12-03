UrduPoint.com
Rossiya Segodnya Calls Facebook's Blocking Of Baltnews Website 'Political Censorship'

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Rossiya Segodnya Calls Facebook's Blocking of Baltnews Website 'Political Censorship'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The Moscow-based Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency on Thursday described the blocking of a Facebook page of one of its news outlets, the Baltnews website, by the social network as cynical political censorship.

Earlier in the day, the website announced on Telegram that Facebook made its page unavailable without providing any reason for having done so.

"Facebook has blocked the page of the news Baltnews website, which is part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group. We consider this yet another cynical act of political censorship by the US social network. Let us remind that on June 5 this year FB started marking messages from state-controlled media, including RIA Novosti and Sputnik,' the agency said in a statement.

In November, Russian lawmakers have submitted to the lower chamber a bill that will sanction online platforms for various forms of censorship against Russian media and citizens.

