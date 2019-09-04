Rossiya Segodnya News Agency, Huawei Conclude Strategic Cooperation Agreement at EEF

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency and Huawei Consumer Business Group's branch that operates in Russia, Central Asia and countries in the Caucasus region, have signed a strategic cooperation agreement at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency and Huawei Consumer Business Group's branch that operates in Russia, Central Asia and countries in the Caucasus region, have signed a strategic cooperation agreement at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The pact was inked by Rossiya Segodnya's head of international cooperation, Vasily Pushkov, and President of Huawei Consumer Business Group's Russia division Leo Lee.

"Huawei seeks to create a single ecosystem for the convenience of users around the world. We are pleased to offer our latest technological solutions to Russian users, and the signing of an agreement with Rossiya Segodnya is another step on the path to success," the president said.

The parties agreed to jointly implement initiatives in the field of technological development for the production and distribution of media content, including through the use of specialized mobile platforms.

According to Pushkov, the media group has been developing and strengthening fruitful cooperation with China for several years.

"The signing of an agreement with Huawei, one of the leaders in the global communications market, will be a significant step in developing and strengthening the common information space of Russia and China," he stressed.

Huawei Consumer Business Group is one of the company's three business divisions that designs and manufactures smartphones, laptops and tablets, wearable electronics, mobile broadband devices, home solutions, and cloud services.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the EEF, which Russia's Vladivostok is hosting from September 4-6. This year, for the first time, the forum launched the RIA.Lab presentation area, which offers guests to view VR projects by the RIA Novosti news agency.