Rostec Describes FBI Claims About "Spying" Russian Software As Fake News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Russian state-owned holding conglomerate Rostec on Tuesday called FBI allegations that any Russian-made mobile application covertly gathers data for Russian intelligence agencies "fake news" and a "new Russian scare story.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation earlier said it was treating any Russian-developed mobile application, including a popular FaceApp software, as a counterintelligence threat.

"It certainly looks like another fake news, a new scare story about Russians invented by competitors. We see that the pressure has become an instrument of competitive struggle on the arms market, where our Western partners have forgotten how to compete in good faith. Now they are targeting high technologies in the civilian sphere, the mobile apps developers," a Rostec spokesman told Sputnik.