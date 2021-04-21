UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Canada, Partners Discussing ISS Future After 2024 Amid Russia Plans Exit - Space Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Canada and other International Space Station (ISS) partners are in discussions about the future of the multinational project amid Russia's planned exit in 2024, a Canadian Space Agency spokesperson told Sputnik.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told public broadcaster Rossiya 1 on Sunday that the country will exit the ISS initiative in 2025 and will inform its international partners about that decision.

"Partners are currently committed to continue participating in the program until at least the end of 2024.  What happens to the Station beyond 2024 will be determined by the ISS partners.

Discussions are ongoing, and Canada is at the table," Andrea Matte said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, NASA told Sputnik that it plans to cooperate closely with Russia's Roscosmos on the ISS through at least 2024.

Russia has stated its intention to build a national space station as well as to embark on manned flights to the Moon and a mission to Mars using a nuclear tug.

Launched in 1998, the ISS is a joint initiative between Russia, Europe, Canada, Japan and the United States.

