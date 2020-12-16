RPT: REVIEW - EU Unveils Plan to Regulate Digital Jungle

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Two European commissioners in charge of the digital and internal markets rolled out a two-pronged plan on Tuesday to regulate the digital jungle and take on the dominance of the five US tech giants ” Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and microsoft.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager of Denmark and Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton of France said they wanted to overhaul rules on the European Union's digital services and markets with two legal acts targeting the economic behavior of "systemically relevant" companies.

The Digital Services Act seeks to obligate online intermediaries, mainly platforms, to remove illegal content, such as hate speech and terrorism, while the Digital Markets Act is designed to make sure that markets remain open and contestable.

"We have heard the call from citizens and companies. The message is clear: the business and political interests of a handful of companies should not dictate our future. Europe has to set its own terms and conditions," the pair said in a joint op-ed for The Irish Times.

The bills are part of the EU's long-term Digital Europe program, covered by the bloc's 2021-2027 budget. Worth $9.1 billion, it will provide funding for projects in five crucial areas: supercomputing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, advanced digital skills, and ensuring the wide use of digital technologies across the economy and society.

Vestager said the program was a key tool to help digital sectors propel the post-pandemic economy, while Breton emphasized its role in helping smaller businesses deploy advanced technologies to grow, in a bid to deliver on the EU's twin digital and green transition.

Vestager was already dealing with digital issues under former Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, while Breton is a newcomer in Brussels. Despite being both from the liberal "Renew" group in the European Parliament, there is no love lost between the two. In fact, it is notorious in the Brussels corridors that they do not get along.

There is, of course, an official show of unity, but the two digital heavyweights have clashed repeatedly behind the scenes. In November last year, Vestager approved a merger between US chipmaker Nvidia and Israeli networking chip firm Mellanox, once a competitor to Breton's former company Atos, a European champion in AI. Vestager overruled Breton's refusal, angering the Frenchman.

Their public disagreement coincided with a major reversal for Vestager when the European Court of Justice rejected her $15.8 billion tax case against Apple in July. At the same time, Breton's "Europe First" approach gained prominence as the UK exits the EU and relations with China gets tenser.

"The two stars collided several times but it seems they have found a modus vivendi, which means consulting each other every week and doing the press conferences together. The very dominant Breton still has difficulties letting Vestager speak, but she is patient, and a 'rapprochement' is only good for their digital industrial policy and antitrust enforcement," an insider told Sputnik.

In the joint op-ed, the pair compared respect for market access by what they referred to as "digital gatekeepers" to abidance by traffic rules. They warned that the digital bills would punish those breaking them with "strong, proportionate, gradual, yet deterrent" sanctions.

This approach is bound to put the EU on a collision course with the United States. The outgoing administration of President Donald Trump has long complained of American companies being "unfairly under attack" in what is one of the world's most lucrative markets.

"The course of the two bills in the European institutions and the consultation of the member states promises to create multiple storms, especially between Brussels and Washington. The Trump presidency jealously defended its champions, but be sure Joe Biden won't act differently," Gilles Lebreton, who sits on the European Parliament's Digital Economy Committee, told Sputnik.

The French lawmaker added there was still a chance that pressure on Facebook and Google at home would bring the EU and the US closer together in the digital policy.

"The hope is that pressure is also mounting in the United States, where similar proceedings have been launched by Congress against Google and Facebook, accused of abusing their dominant position in search engines and social networks. It will be difficult to maintain or rather re-establish competition in that sector. Europe and the US might, in the end, have the same view point, for a change," he said.

But the two acts are not a reality yet. They will be discussed for three years within the 27 member states, the European Parliament, with the international companies concerned and with the non-governmental organizations before they take effect.